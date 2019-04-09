Marcus Bignot eyes cup triumph to end Guiseley’s poor run

Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot claims his side will be “going all out to win” their West Riding County Cup final against Ossett United tonight.

The Lions go into the game having lost their last two games in the National League North, with relegation becoming a real concern as they sit just four points clear of the drop zone in 19th place.

Bignot feels that tonight’s game is the perfect chance to end their poor run of form form and boost confidence.

He said: “From the offset we’ve wanted to win the County Cup.

“That will not change and Tuesday’s a perfect chance to end our run of defeats.”

Guiseley have often rotated their squad throughout the competition, however Bignot is taking no risks with his team selection.

He added: “We’ve always used it [West Riding County Cup] for our bench players but it’s a first-team fixture and we’ll be going all out to win it.”

This is the first of two matches in a big week for Guiseley, the second being a huge clash against relegation rivals and third-from-bottom Ashton United at Nethermoor Park on Saturday.

Ossett United go into the final in good form as they sit third in the Evo-Stik League East table – comfortably within the play-off places having won five out of their last six league games.

United have another cause for optimism with tonight’s clash being played at their very own Ingfield Stadium.

It will be the first time the stadium will play host to a cup final, with the decision to host the match put down to a coin toss last month.

On their way to the final, Ossett have beaten Glasshougton Welfare, fellow league side Tadcaster Albion, and also won a penalty shootout 5-4 against Brighouse Town before despatching FC Halifax Town in the semi-finals.

Guiseley have had a rather more comfortable route to the final, as they began their campaign in the second round.

Comfortable wins against Harrogate Town and Yorkshire Amateur, preceded a seven-goal thriller in the semi-final where they narrowly beat Barnoldswick Town 4-3.