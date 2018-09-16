Liburd at the double as Guiseley see off FC United

Guiseley made it eight games unbeaten with a 3-0 win against FC United of Manchester in National North yesterday.

It was arguably Guiseley’s best performance of the season as they controlled the game and dominated with a fine display.

The home side had the first chance when a cross by Lewis Walters found Rowan Liburd but his effort went just wide, hitting the side-netting.

FC United created a good opportunity when Kurt Willoughby saw his effort from 10 yards drift past the post.

Guiseley took the lead with half an hour on the clock. A corner was put in and Will Hatfield saw his half-volley effort go through a crowded area and into the net.

The visitors should have equalised when a ball forward saw Litchfield through on goal but Will Thornton, who excelled with a number of fine challenges, made a crucial interception to stop the effort and clear the ball away.

Guiseley started the second half by doubling their lead, as Scott Smith found Liburd and from a tight angle his effort was squeezed in.

The hosts continued to control the game and went 3-0 up after Kingsley James found Liburd who had a tap-in.

After the final goal, Guiseley kept pressing but didn’t add to their score, though Liburd almost got his hat-trick but this time his effort lacked direction and went wide, as he took aim from the edge of the area.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “It’s is a great feeling, to make it back-to-back wins, with two good performances as well. We got the balance right throughout.

“We know the importance of getting the points but getting the results as well, it makes it even better for us.”

The Lions will be hoping to continue this impressive run of form in the FA Cup on Saturday at Staveley MW.

Fourth-placed Bradford Park Avenue have now let in 10 goals during their last three fixtures, following a 3-2 home loss to Altrincham.

A scrambled Thomas Peers effort gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead, but Avenue fought back to lead after Shane Killock volleyed into the roof of the net and Jake Beesley teed up Conor Branson to fire past away net-minder Elliot Wynne.

But the Robins rallied and were back on terms when a long-range John Johnston drive beat Steven Drench courtesy of a deflection, while substitute Max Harrop grabbed the winner with a low shot that found the bottom corner.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver hailed Saturday’s victory at Maidstone United as their finest National League display away from the CNG Stadium. Now unbeaten in 11 matches since promotion, first-half goals from Callum Howe and Jack Muldoon secured a 2-0 success that keeps the Wetherby Road outfit top of the pile.

“It was probably our best away performance this season, so far,” Weaver reflected.

“We were composed right from the off. Defensively, I thought we were outstanding. We weren’t in any trouble.

“It was a well-deserved three points.”

Also, in the National League FC Halifax Town dropped to ninth place after a 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead.