Keeper Dewhurst’s heroics earns Guiseley a point

Guiseley gained a point against Hereford in National League North last night – but only thanks to some fine saves by Marcus Dewhurst.

Goals by Kayode Odejayi and Elliot Richards either side of half-time had this game level, before the hosts’ keeper ensured a point would be secured for the Lions.

After the game, Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “I’m disappointed to be leading at half-time and concede so early in the second-half it knocked the stuffing out of us to be fair.

“We can take positives from the way we stated the game, in the end Marcus has kept us in it with a couple of great saves.”

The Lions entered the game five points clear of the drop zone – and three above their opponents – but knew a loss could see them drop to just a place above the bottom three by the end of the evening.

The importance of the game led to a nervy opening 20 minutes and it was the visitors who could have opened the scoring when they broke from a Guiseley corner, the ball fell to Mike Symons just outside the area, but he dragged his effort wide.

The Lions took the lead with just under half an hour gone, an Andy Halls free-kick was lifted into the area and Odejayi scored with a wonderful back-heel that nestled in the net

But Hereford were level immediately after the restart as a corner was cleared to just outside the area, but Richards struck an effort towards goal which took a big deflection and went in.

Moments later it really should have been 2-1 to the Bulls.

Kieron Thomas crossed for George Lloyd who had a free header and he placed his effort towards the top corner, but somehow Dewhurst got a fingertip onto the ball and tipped it onto the crossbar.

Then with just minutes to go Hereford had another great chance to win it.

Tom Owen-Evans took advantage of a poor clearance in defence, but his effort on the volley though was somehow saved by Dewhurst.

Guiseley are back in league action on Saturday, at home once again, as they take on Boston United.