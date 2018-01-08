Guiseley slip further below the safety zone with defeat at Eastleigh

Guiseley NOW find themselves nine points away from safety in the National League after losing 4-2 at Eastleigh on Saturday.

Guiseley’s first away game in what could very well be a make-or-break month couldn’t have got off to a worse start as they conceded within a minute.

Paul Cox.

A corner was swung in and Cavaghn Miley was in the right place at the near post to turn the cross in.

This gave the hosts the impetus to go forward and Guiseley had to see out the opening spell of the game without conceding before the Lions started to create chances of their own.

Mike Fondop would have a great opportunity and looked to have scored, with his goal-bound effort beating the keeper, only for Andrew Boyce to somehow clear it off the line.

Fondop would be involved in the very next attack, this time he cut the ball back to Rowan Liburd who placed his effort into the back of the net.

Guiseley would then have a crucial 10-minute spell with Fondop and Liburd both seeing one-on-one efforts saved. It felt like Paul Cox’s side would regret those missed chances and that proved to be the case.

Just before half-time Chris Zebroski unleashed a powerful effort that beat Jonny Maxted, then the first real chance of the second half saw the hosts extend their lead with Mark Yeates being in the right place to fire home.

The game was getting away from Guiseley and the scoreline was soon 4-1 when Maxted failed to hold on to a free-kick and Callum Howe was in the right place to score.

However, the visitors weren’t going down in this one without a fight and got back to 4-2 when James Roberts was fouled in the area and then scored the penalty.

With moments to go Fondop would again be denied as the visitors finished the stronger.

Guiseley now face some crucial up-coming matches starting with Gateshead at home tomorrow, followed by AFC Fylde away on Saturday.

Guiseley boss Paul Cox said afterwards: “It’s disappointing to get the goals we did and the chances and not leave with anything. We go again on Tuesday.”

Elsewhere in the National league, FC Halifax Town moved another point closer to safety with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Maidenhead.

Harrogate Town moved within two points of table-topping Salford in National North after Jordan Thewlis’ goal secured a 1-0 success at Chorley. Winger Thewlis floated in an 81st-minute winner to settle matters and Town could even afford to see Joe Leesley’s late penalty saved.

Bradford Park Avenue went down 2-1 at home to top-seven rivals Spennymoor.

David Foley gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead when he followed up a Mark Anderson strike that had initially hit the post. A second was headed in by Chris Mason and substitute Nicky Clee’s 79th-minute reply only proved a consolation for the hosts.