Guiseley’s season takes familiar turn after FA Cup euphoria

MEMORIES of their side’s thrilling FA Cup first-round victory over Cambridge United are becoming distant ones for Guiseley supporters.

After the euphoria surrounding the Lions’ run to the second round of the world’s most enduring cup competition for the second successive season in November, reality is biting in the new year, just as it did 12 months ago.

Granted, Guiseley are not in such a parlous position as they were at the start of last spring, when their relegation from the National League was an inevitability and a case of when and not if, but the fear of going down for a second campaign is a very real one.

They find themselves one place and three points above the drop zone ahead of tomorrow’s National League North home game with Southport.

Yet to date in 2019, the Nethermoor outfit are without a league victory in 10 matches and you have to go back 11 games for their last league success on home soil, a 2-1 win over Brackley way back on October 13.

All told, Guiseley have won just three league matches out of 16 at Nethermoor this term.

They lost 1-0 to tomorrow’s opponents Southport at Haig Avenue on January 8 and are desperately seeking a fillip with the business end of the season in full view and fates to be decided.

Beaten 1-0 at home to Alfreton last weekend, Guiseley were afforded one piece of solace in midweek when third-from-bottom Ashton United – who stunned leaders Chorley on Saturday – lost out 1-0 at home to Kidderminster on Tuesday.

Guiseley hold a three-point buffer over Ashton with a game in hand.

Yet joint managers Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill are entitled to be mindful of the need for Guiseley to get their own act together on the pitch to avoid another painful end to the season, starting tomorrow.

Josh Langley is ineligible under the terms of his loan from Southport, but Andy Halls is back from a two-match ban.

Bradford Park Avenue host Curzon Ashton tomorrow, while Harrogate Town host Dagenham and Redbridge, and FC Halifax visit Eastleigh.