Guiseley players told to keep foot on the gas by joint-boss Marcus Bignot

GUISELEY co-manager Marcus Bignot has issued a warning to the Lions’ squad – insisting the club’s National League North status is not secured yet.

One place above the relegation zone, the Nethermoor outfit hold a six-point buffer over third-from-bottom FC United of Manchester and are seven points clear of the side just below them in Ashton United.

It is a handy advantage heading into the Lions’ final five games of the season, starting at third-placed Brackley Town tomorrow.

But Bignot has stressed that Guiseley must guard against the perils of complacency, while pinpointing some poor starts in their last few games as an area to remedy.

Bignot, who questioned the mentality of his side in the opening 45 minutes in the recent matches against Spennymoor and York City, said: “I know people are talking that we have six points (lead) with goal difference, but that can be easily turned around.

“We are by no means safe at all. In the past two games, we have started slowly and we have got to look into that.

“We have got to start better than in the last two games. We managed to get a point against York because the scoreline helped us get in at half-time only 1-0 down, but against Spennymoor, we went in 3-1 down and, for me, it is easy to play when you are 3-1 down.”

On tomorrow’s test with Brackley, he added: “They are a very good team. We have got five cup finals.

“Yes, we have got a little bit of a buffer and cushion, but we can easily go five games and not win a game. On the other way, we can get enough points to comfortably stay up.

“It is a fine line, but it is down to the players.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, fifth-placed Bradford Park Avenue make the trip to Kidderminster Harriers, who reside just outside of play-offs.

York City entertain Southport in a mid-table affair at Bootham Crescent.

In the National League, FC Halifax Town face an arduous encounter against leaders Leyton Orient, seeking to make a quick-fire return to the Football League.

Sixth-placed Harrogate Town make the long journey to lowly Havant and Waterlooville.