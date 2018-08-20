Guiseley out of relegation zone after gutsy draw

Guiseley moved out of the National North relegation zone but are still waiting for their first win of the season after a third consecutive draw – this time 2-2 at Leamington.

The Lions were looking to build from their impressive midweek performance at Stockport but were facing a Leamington side who had started the season well.

The hosts had the first chance when Connor Taylor saw his effort from 20 yards out go just wide.

With just under ten minutes to go Matt Stenson opened the scoring, taking control of a pass through the Guiseley defence, and then rounding Jon Worsnop to tap the ball in.

Whatever was said at half-time by the Guiseley joint-managers clearly worked as with minutes gone at the start of the second half the scores were level.

Assistant manager Paul Clayton was in the right place to take advantage of a long shot being spilled by Leamington’s keeper and he scored with a tap-in.

It felt like there would be another goal in this match and Leamington nearly got it, when a cross was put into the area but Cliff Moyo somehow beat his man to get it out of play.

Minutes later a free-kick was swung and found Junior English who scored from a tight angle for the hosts.

Guiseley then went on the attack and got their leveller with moments to go when Reece Thompson crossed and found Rowan Liburd who tapped in for the equaliser.

So the Lions are now three games unbeaten with three draws and will look for their first win next Saturday at home to Nuneaton Town.

Guiseley’s joint manager Marcus Bignot said: “I’m pleased with what I saw, the character by the side was on show.

“The goals we conceded we will work on, it’s another point for us.”

Elsewhere, Jon Parkin’s first goal since mid-January earned York City a scrappy 1-1 draw at home to Curzon Ashton but despite the battling point, the North Yorkshire club sacked manager Martin Gray yesterday.

Eighth-placed City had picked up seven points from their five games this season following their failure to reach the National North play-offs last season.

Assistant manager Sean Gregan has also left the club.

Bradford Park Avenue remain in the top five after makeshift striker Adam Nowakowski’s late goal secured a 1-1 home draw with Stockport.

Harrogate Town extended their unbeaten start to their first ever season in the National League, beating Aldershot 2-0 away from home.

After a first half in which chances were few and far between, Dom Knowles broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, stealing possession high up the pitch and firing into the bottom corner.

A second arrived four minutes later after good work from Liam Kitching and Joe Leesley down the left ended in George Thomson getting the final touch.

FC Halifax Town made it four wins out of five as they beat Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1 at The Shay.

It was a hard-fought win for Town against a plucky Dagenham side, with Jonathan Edwards notching the winner after Matty Kosylo’s first-half opener was quickly cancelled out by Tomi Adeloye.