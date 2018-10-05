Guiseley hope to cash in at expense of Cleethorpes in Cup

GUISELEY are eyeing a cash bonanza as they prepare to visit Cleethorpes Town tomorrow – and it is nothing to do with the seaside venue’s famous slot machines either.

Amusement is the last thing on the minds of the Lions, mindful that a hefty £15,000 in prize money awaits the victors of tomorrow’s FA Cup third-qualifying round tie at the Linden Club.

Marcus Bignot.

The Lincolnshire resort is a place that Lions joint-manager Marcus Bignot knows well, from his previous time as manager of Grimsby Town, who play in the neighbouring town of Cleethorpes.

Despite playing second fiddle to the Mariners, Cleethorpes are firmly a club on the up, according to Bignot, who will be reacquainted with a few familiar faces from his time at nearby Blundell Park tomorrow.

Bignot said: “It is a really important game for us, not only because it is an opportunity to start another run. It is an opportunity to progress in a cup competition, with the financial rewards that go hand in hand with that.

“It is really good what the FA have done this year in terms of doubling the prize money. It is really important for clubs like us.”

Craig Disley.

On tomorrow’s opponents, who play in the Evo-Stik East Division, he added: “For the last couple of years, Cleethorpes have had huge success on the pitch and off it and it is a club going in the right direction.

“Craig Disley and Scott Vernon, who are ex-Grimsby players who I inherited, are there and we are under no illusions about the tie.

“No disrespect to our previous (cup) opponent, but Cleethorpes are going to give us a bigger test.

“I went and watched them in the replay against Bamber Bridge and Russ (O’Neill) went to watch them this week in the league and we have done our due-diligence and will prepare for this game like any other.

“It is good that me and Russ have had the chance to watch them live. We will be prepared and whatever squad we have got to call upon and starting 11 to pick, I am sure they will put in a performance for the fans to be proud of.

“It will be a different challenge, but if we are right and play to our potential on and off the ball, I am sure we will get the right result.”

Meanwhile, Guiseley’s well-documented injury ills have been compounded with the news that defender Scott Garner and forward Rowan Liburd are out for the ‘foreseeable future’ according to Bignot.

Better news came last weekend with the fact that Curtis Morrison, Lewis Walters and Kayode Odejayi made their comebacks on the bench in the 4-2 loss at York City – and they could feature tomorrow if they come through training.

Bignot, targeting the start of another unbeaten run, said: “Curtis, Lewis and Kayode did not even have a training session last week. Such is how low we are on personnel that we had to put them on the bench.

“And now it looks like Scott Garner is going to be out for the foreseeable future and will have a scan on his shoulder.

“Likewise with Rowan, he is going to be much longer than we originally thought too – and Terry Kennedy as well.

“So we really are being stretched.

“But fingers crossed, Curtis, Lewis and Kayode can come through and we can get them on the training pitch and some minutes into their legs.”

