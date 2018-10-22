Guiseley handed League Two Cambridge examination in FA Cup

FIVE Yorkshire clubs will be on the road in the FA Cup first round if FC Halifax Town and Harrogate Town safely negotiate replays tonight.

The Shaymen host Warrington Town knowing that a trip to League Two Morecambe is the prize on offer, while Simon Weaver’s high-flying Town can book a trip to Weston-super-Mare by beating Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

Of the five White Rose clubs definitely through, York City travel to Phil Brown’s Swindon Town for what will be their first meeting with Football League opposition since being relegated to the fifth tier in 2016. Guiseley, like York competing in National League North this term, also face a League Two side after being handed a home tie with Cambridge United.

Elsewhere, the county’s three League One representatives were all drawn against clubs from lower down the football pyramid.

Barnsley will host Harry Kewell’s Notts County, while Doncaster Rovers travel to Chorley over the weekend of November 9-11.

Struggling Bradford City, meanwhile, head to National League outfit Aldershot.

As for the two clubs in replay action tonight, it is not just the prestige of a place in the first round proper at stake but also prize money of £25,000 for triumphing in the fourth qualifying round.

“The FA Cup is huge for non-League clubs,” said Bobby Ham, a director at FC Halifax since the club reformed a little over a decade ago. “There is the money, of course.

“Prize money of £25,000 is not to be sniffed at, especially in a league such as ours where one or two clubs operate at a level where it is hard to compete.”

Harrogate, meanwhile, are hoping to book a trip to National League south outfit Weston-super-Mare by triumphing at Wrexham after being held to a goalless draw by the Welsh side on Saturday.

FA Cup First Round ties include: Swindon Town v York City, Aldershot Town v Bradford City, Chorley v Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley v Notts County, Guiseley v Cambridge Utd, Morecambe v Warrington Town or Halifax Town, Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham.

Matches to be played November 9 to 11.