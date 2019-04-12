Guiseley gearing up for big survival clash with Ashton United

GUISELEY may be licking their wounds after Tuesday’s West Riding County Cup final loss to Ossett United, but Marcus Bignot insists that tomorrow’s big survival clash with Ashton United is more important.

Four days on from a disappointing final defeat at Ingfield, the fourth-from-bottom Lions host an Ashton side who are one place and four points below them in National League North.

A win on Saturday would put massive daylight between ourselves, FC (United) and Ashton. Marcus Bignot

Victory for the hosts would put them on the cusp of safety with three games to go.

Bignot, who said that the poor midweek showings of some players may count against them when it comes to selecting tomorrow’s line-up, said: “I am sure if you asked anybody at the football club, they would take three points on Saturday over a win in the Cup.

“Obviously, we wanted to win both, but it was not to be.

“If we were going to win one of the games, let’s be honest, Saturday is the one that we would want.

“It was hugely disappointing and a competition we took seriously and wanted to win and we fell short in the final.

“It was an opportunity for a number of players to stake a claim and be at the forefront of our thinking, come selection on Saturday.

“There will be some players who will be disappointed with the performance they put in – in terms of the bigger picture of contention for Saturday.

“Mentality will probably be the key on Saturday and it has been the theme of the week. We have just got to put things into perspective as well.

“A win on Saturday would put massive daylight between ourselves, FC (United) and Ashton, but there has got to be a level of reality too.

“If we don’t win, we are still in a position where we are not in the bottom three and that is where we have to make sure we are not in at the end of the season.”

Lewis Archer is a big doubt after coming off on Tuesday.

“Lady Luck is not on our side again, in terms of injuries, which is disappointing and he is a major doubt for Saturday,” Bignot confirmed.

“He looked sharp and lively until he got injured a few weeks ago and it would be a huge disappointment if he missed this game. He came off as a precaution and we will assess him.”