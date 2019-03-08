Bignot sure Lions have got what it takes to beat drop

GUISELEY co-manager Marcus Bignot is confident that the Lions will stave off the drop in National League North – if they regularly replicate their performance levels at Curzon Ashton on Monday evening.

The relegation-threatened Nethermoor Park outfit lost out 1-0 for the third successive match, but unlike in their recent home reverses to Southport and Alfreton, there was plenty more to be enthused about.

The stark facts may remain that fourth-from-bottom Guiseley, three points clear of the relegation zone, head into tomorrow’s game at Spennymoor on a 12-match winless streak stretching back to New Year’s Day.

But Bignot believes that things will turn if they maintain the performance levels of Monday.

He said: “The law of averages is that if we play like we did on Monday, results will turn.

“And if we play like we did in the previous two games, we are going to kind of get the same results.

“We have been on the wrong side of 1-0 scorelines in the last few games and on Monday, we needed to make some changes and freshen things up.

“We got the performance and were unlucky not to get a result.

“But certainly there were loads more positives than the two previous games at home against Southport and Alfreton.

“The only negative on Monday was the result. Everything else points towards the fact that if we put that kind of performance in the next nine games, we will get the sufficient points we need.

“We wanted to bring some more energy, enthusiasm, athleticism and pace.”

On tomorrow’s trip to third-placed Spennymoor side, Bignot added: “They have got one eye on automatic promotion and securing a play-off spot and they will be disappointed with their last two results.

“Against Stockport, they played well and were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline and it will be very tough. They need the three points and so do we and it will make for an interesting, competitive game and one we’ll look forward to.”

Kennedy Digie, who pulled up with injury in the warm-up before the Southport game and Kingsley James will be assessed along with Niall Heaton, who came off on Monday night.