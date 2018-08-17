Bignot’s happy with his striking options at Guiseley

JUST two National League North rivals may have scored fewer goals than Guiseley so far this season, but if you think that the Lions management are not happy with the impact of their frontmen, you would be wrong.

Guiseley may have scored just twice in four league outings so far and remain without a win, but the bigger picture is in full view for co-manager Marcus Bignot.

Will Hatfield.

The Lions changed their shape in the tough midweek trip to Stockport County and were rewarded by virtue of a bright attacking performance, led by veteran targetman Kayode Odejayi, who was well supported by scorer Kaine Felix and Curtis Morrison in an encouraging 1-1 draw.

Given a difficult start to the season in terms of selection issues and opponents faced – allied to the fact that a new-look Guiseley side have taken the field, the midweek performance at Edgeley Park, especially going forward, represented an upgrade and augurs well for the weeks ahead.

Bignot, whose side visit Leamington tomorrow, said: “What gives us real encouragement is that you have got Rowan Liburd, Reece Thompson and Paul Clayton as well.

“Teams are judged by their top end and it makes a lot of difference. It is good to have the options and we were able to go and set up differently (at Stockport) and get those outcomes.

We are a work in progress. We want to get them to play in a certain way and that is going to take time. Marcus Bignot

“Now, it is about consistently doing what we did on Tuesday on a regular basis.”

A long trip to the South Midlands to face seventh-placed Leamington represents a continuation of the Lions’ demanding start to the campaign.

It has been made all the more problematic by the sight of midfielder Will Hatfield coming off with a hamstring issue at Stockport, putting his participation in doubt tomorrow.

Louis Swain, Terry Kennedy, Will Thornton and Scott Smith will miss out once again.

Bignot added: “Yes, it is disappointing to lose Will. Hopefully, he will be okay for Saturday.

“But if we do lose him, it is an opportunity for somebody else.”

On Leamington, he said: “There are no easy games. But coming to Stockport on a Tuesday under the lights with a point is something to build on.

“The lads are taking everything on board. We are going to be one of those teams who are only going to get better, get fitter and stronger.

“Tactically, we are going to get better in the weeks and months to come.

“There were a lot of encouraging signs from the team against Stockport. It was a good performance with a positive result. It is two games unbeaten for us. Our performances are getting better and there is a greater understanding between the players.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, fourth-placed Bradford Park Avenue welcome Stockport and York City host the side just below them, Curzon Ashton.

In the Conference National, ninth-placed Harrogate Town, buoyed by their first win at this level in midweek against Barnet – are seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the season to an impressive five games at Aldershot.

Town boss Simon Weaver said: “That was the benchmark in terms of performance levels (against Barnet). But you do not get too carried away. It is so early and clubs at the bottom are going to be up at the top later on. You don’t take anything for granted and we have to keep the same motivation and intensity levels right from the off.”

FC Halifax, whose 100 per cent record ended in midweek at Salford City, host Dagenham.