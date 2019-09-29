George Thomson plays starring role for Harrogate Town

Having set up the winning goal in midweek on his first start of 2019/20, George Thomson once again played a starring role as Harrogate Town beat Sutton United 2-0 at the CNG Stadium.

The 25-year-old right-winger added to his late assist at FC Halifax Town with a 34th-minute strike on Saturday afternoon, paving the way for Simon Weaver’s men to go on and record back-to-back victories for the first time this term.

Thomson had barely featured for the Wetherby Road outfit before his recall to the starting line-up in West Yorkshire, but has well and truly underlined his worth to the team with two crucial contributions in the space of as many matches.

His afternoon was however soured by an injury picked up in the final minutes, though he will at least have hobbled from the pitch safe in the knowledge that he had more than played his part in helping extend his side’s unbeaten run into a fourth game.

Town had the better of the first half but found visiting Sutton difficult to break down. That was until Alex Bradley released Thomson and he finished coolly one-on-one.

Harrogate were then indebted to goalkeeper James Belshaw for two excellent saves in the second period, one of which kept out Jamie Collins’ 54th-minute spot-kick.

The hosts then wrapped the points up in stoppage-time after winning a penalty of their own, that was converted by Jack Muldoon. Victory lifts Weaver’s team up to 11th in the National League standings.

Elsewhere, Cameron King’s brace saw FC Halifax Town earn a hard-fought 2-0 win at Dover to move within one point of National League leaders Bromley.

King was the star of the show, coming back into the side and catching the eye with a terrific individual performance, capped with a wonderful late second goal in added time.

First, King controlled Liam McAlinden’s excellent crossfield pass before jinking towards goal and coolly finishing past goalkeeper Lee Worgan. Then, with time running out, King magnificently lobbed keeper Lee Worgan from well outside the box.

****

OSSETT UNITED progressed to the preliminary round of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 home victory over Widnes. Aaron Haswell netted the winner for the West Yorkshire side after 63 minutes.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Frickley Athletic exited the competition at the first stage, going down 1-0 at Cleethorpes Town. Tadcaster Albion’s match at City of Liverpool was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Pontefract Collieries moved up to fifth place in the BetVictor League North West Division when they defeated basement-side Pickering Town 4-1 on Saturday.

Daniel Earl gave Pickering a fifth-minute lead but goals from Gavin Rothery, Michael Dunn, Joe Lumsden and Vaughan Redford ensured the West Yorkshire side claimed all three points.

Elsewhere in the North West division, Brighouse Town lost 2-1 at Prescot Cables with Eddie Church netting Town’s goal with 11 minutes to go.

A second-half hat-trick from Jason Davies helped Hemsworth MW claim a 5-1 victory at Athersley Recreation and move up to third spot in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division. The other goals came from Nash Connolly and Adam Wilson.

Adam Priestley’s 57th-minute equaliser saw Garforth Town draw 1-1 with Goole AFC while Knaresborough Town drew 0-0 with Bridlington Town.

Selby Town moved into second place in Division One following a thumping 5-0 victory at Swallownest.

Town’s goals came from Joshua Walker, Chris Jackson, Casey Stewart, Daniel Walker andCharlie Clamp.

Glasshoughton Welfare moved out of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory over North Ferriby. Joshua Vamplew’s goal proved the difference.

Elsewhere, seventh-placedNostell MW lost 1-0 at Dronfield Town.