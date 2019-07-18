Further transfer deals at top of Dane Murphy’s Barnsley in-tray

NEW BARNSLEY chief executive officer Dane Murphy is expecting a ‘little bit more movement’ regarding squad additions before the end of the current transfer window.

NEW DEAL? Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

The remit of the Connecticut-born former Major League Soccer player, 33, will cover every aspect of the club, but he says that his immediate priority is on transfers ahead of the deadline on August 8.

Murphy’s background is in recruitment, having previously worked as the technical director at DC United.

There could be a little bit more movement before the window is up but, as it stands, the roster is in very good shape. Dane Murphy

Prior to that, he was the technical director at Real Salt Lake and head scout at New York Cosmos.

Sorting out a new deal for head coach Daniel Stendel and the potential future purchase of Oakwell and redevelopment of the West Stand are issues in Murphy’s in-tray, but transfer business is the initial focus in his new role.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “Those are things in the near future I will deal with but, right now, my main focus is the transfer window and building a roster and making sure it is a successful one in the forthcoming season and, hopefully, we can surprise people and make a push.

“So far, before my arrival, I think it has been a very successful window and I think everyone in and around Oakwell has been very happy with the transfer window we have had.

“There could be a little bit more movement before the window is up but, as it stands, the roster is in very good shape.”

On taking up his first position in England, Murphy, whose playing career included spells at DC United, New York Cosmos and German outfit VFL Osnabrück, added: “It is really exciting and a lot to take on, but I am up for it.

“The initial conversations started a while ago. But Barnsley cast a wide net across people in the United Kingdom and around the world in trying to figure out who the best candidate was and who was the best fit for the club.

“Recruitment has been my main work since I stopped playing alongside roster management and bringing in talent to push teams forward.

“That is something I have to continue here, obviously. That is part of the reason that the board felt comfortable in bringing me here.”