From Gazza to Vialli: 25 player-managers ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could emulate - and some he won't want to

Vincent Kompany is set to join Anderlecht as player-manager after 11 brilliant years at Manchester City in the Premier League - here, we take a look at some of the most famous players juggling management at the same time.

The former England international produced mixed results and was eventually sacked having made just shy of 100 league appearances for Manchester City.

The former England international produced mixed results and was eventually sacked having made just shy of 100 league appearances for Manchester City.
The Scot left Liverpool in 2002 to take up the role of player-manager at Coventry but after an indifferent spell, he resigned so he could devote more time to his family.

The Scot left Liverpool in 2002 to take up the role of player-manager at Coventry but after an indifferent spell, he resigned so he could devote more time to his family.
The Englishman played the last game of his professional football career on May 5 2007 in Macclesfield's draw with Notts County.

The Englishman played the last game of his professional football career on May 5 2007 in Macclesfield's draw with Notts County.
A poor start to the 2003-04 season saw Groves sacked but was kept on as a player, finding himself out on loan to local rivals Scunthorpe United.

A poor start to the 2003-04 season saw Groves sacked but was kept on as a player, finding himself out on loan to local rivals Scunthorpe United.
