Football fans pay tribute after Barnsley supporter dies during game at Oakwell

Football fans have paid tribute to a Barnsley supporter who sadly passed away during last night's game at Oakwell.

Jeffrey Wroe, aged 66, died towards the end of the 2-2 Championship draw between the Tykes and Rams last night.

In a short statement, Barnsley FC has said it is supporting the family of Mr Wroe following the tragedy.

It said: “Barnsley Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter at Wednesday night’s fixture against Derby County.

“66-year-old Jeffrey Wroe was treated by emergency services at Oakwell towards the end of the match, but devastatingly, was unable to be revived.

“The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Wroe through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected.”

Football fans have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Mr Wroe.

@KDSHawker said: "Seeing news of a Barnsley fan losing his life at Oakwell, really does put football into sheer perspective.

"May the man rest peacefully and kudos to all security staff, for what sounded a very professional operation, in the most horrible circumstances."

While @jw_turnock said: "RIP to the Barnsley fan that lost his life at the game last night.

"No one should go to a game and never return home."

