So far more than 1.2 million tickets have been requested by fans worldwide in the first few hours of the initial sales period.

The highest demand came from fans from Qatar, where this year's World Cup is being held, followed by Argentina, Mexico, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

England's Harry Kane (left) and Declan Rice. England made the most of home advantage at the delayed 2020 European Championship – six of their seven games were at Wembley – to reach their first major final since the 1966 World Cup. England is set to compete in Qatar this winter. Photo: PA

More than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the final due to take place on 18 December 2022 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, and over 80,000 for the opening match.

During this first sales period, which finishes on 8 February 2022 at 1pm Doha time, fans are able to submit their ticket applications at any time.

In this initial phase, it makes no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated following the closing of the ticket application period.

In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process.

All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by Tuesday, 8 March 2022, along with the steps to follow and the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets.

Visit the FIFA website to submit or amend a ticket application and the FAQs section for more information about the products, packages and price categories.