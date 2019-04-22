Felix goal keeps Lions up as Town book play-offs

Guiseley confirmed their status in the National League North for next season after defeating Darlington 1-0 at Nethermoor yesterday.

The Lions knew all they had to do was equal or better the results of Ashton United and FC United of Manchester to secure their safety and they did that with this win.

Mark Beck

It was nearly the perfect start for Guiseley who were awarded a penalty just three minutes into the game, when Kaine Felix was fouled in the area but Kingsley James saw his penalty well saved by Jake Turner.

Felix did open the scoring with 16 minutes gone, with a ball over the top by Alex Purver finding him, he beat his man and was able to lob the ball over the keeper and in.

There were nerves around Nethermoor Park, with so much on the line but the build up play between Kayode Odejayi and Felix was impressive, as they were able to keep the ball in Darlington’s half.

The visitors nearly levelled with five minutes to go until the break when Harvey Saunders headed over when well-placed in the area.

Darlington would went even closer to making it 1-1 when Omar Holness beat the offside trap and poked his effort past Marcus Dewhurst but Scott Garner was able to get back and clear off the line.

The Lions though were able to manage the final stages of the game well and ensured they won and would not be relegated.

Guiseley’s last game of the season will see them face Kidderminster Harriers away from home.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill was left delighted saying: “The lads have done their job, we just wanted to get it sorted in this game, the character in the dressing room has been key and I’m just delighted. The work rate in the match was important and the lads just kept on going, I’m so pleased for everyone that we could stay up.”

Bradford Park Avenue’s hopes of reaching the Conference North play-offs are hanging by a thread after a 3-1 home defeat by county rivals York City.

All the goals came in the second half, with Avenue taking the lead through Lewis Knight (54).

Paddy McLaughlin (67) levelled for City and Jordan Burrow (80) put them in front before Macauley Langstaff added gloss for York in stoppage time.

Avenue travel to Chorley on Saturday.

Harrogate Town booked their place in the National League play-offs thanks to a 2-0 win over Gateshead at Wetherby Road.

Jordan Thewlis got the ball rolling by scoring his first goal of the season, four minutes before half-time. Ten minutes after the restart, Mark Beck bagged the second to earn Simon Weaver’s side a place in the end of season play-offs in their first season at this level.

Devante Rodney struck a stoppage time winner as FC Halifax Town defeated Wrexham 2-1 at the Shay.

Scott Quigley (29) had opened the scoring for the hosts, but the Welsh side levelled in the 40th minute through Chris Holroyd.