Father's Day: From the Schmeichels to the Wrights - here's football's finest father-son combinations
There's something rather endearing about seeing a son follow in their father's footballing footsteps, and there's been some excellent examples of this over the years.
Here's some of football's finest father-son combinations, who've both managed to live the dream and flourish on the field...
1. The Aubameyangs
Pierre Aubameyang - 80 international caps for Gabon 1985-1998'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - DFB Pokal winner 2016/17 (Borussia Dortmund)
Getty
2. The Campbells
Kevin Campbell - 46 goals in 228 games for Arsenal'Tyrese Campbell - Currently on the books at Stoke City
Getty
3. The Bruces
Steve Bruce - Three Premier League titles (Manchester United)'Alex Bruce - Two time Championship play-off winner
Getty
4. The Inces
Paul Ince - Two Premier League titles (Manchester United)'Tom Ince - Football League Young Player of the Year 2012/13
Getty
View more