Farsley Celtic retain league focus after final defeat

Evo-stik League Premier Division leaders Farsley Celtic bid to bounce back from their League Cup final disappointment on Tuesday when they host Hyde United tomorrow before a quick turn around for a trip to Whitby Town on Monday.

Farsley’s hopes of securing a league and cup double were dashed after they lost 2-1 to Trafford in the final of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday night.

Despite this defeat, Farsley look to be in promising form, having won their last seven league games, and have a three-point advantage over second-place South Shields in the league table.

Celtic manager Adam Lakeland said: “Two games in 48 hours is always difficult. It’s going to be tough and we’ve got to dust ourselves down and get ready for Hyde which is going to be a very difficult game.”

In the Evo-Stik East Division, promotion-chasing Pontefract Collieries, Ossett United and Brighouse Town will all be looking for crucial victories tomorrow.

Pontefract take on Sheffield FC at home, Ossett travel to Belper and Brighouse play host to Carlton Town.

Elsewhere in the division, Tadcaster Albion will look to mount a charge into the play-off positions when they take on Gresley FC at home, while mid-table Frickley Athletic go to Loughborough Dynamo and Pickering Town look to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone as they travel to Wisbech Town.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, fourth-placed Yorkshire Amateur will look to close the gap to leaders Worksop Town when they take on Knaresborough Town at home.

Liversedge will look to build on their 9-1 home win over Hall Road Rangers when they travel to Barton Town, while 14th-placed Garforth travel to league leaders Worksop.

Bottom side Harrogate Railway are out to end their season on a positive note, with their final game of the season being away to Staveley Miners Welfare.

In Northern Counties East Division One, fifth-placed Nostell Miners Welfare travel to Armthorpe Welfare.