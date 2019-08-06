Farsley Celtic have nothing to lose at York City says Adam Lakeland

Farsley Celtic make the short trip to York City tonight as they get used to life in the National League North, writes JOSH WATTON.

The Celt Army got off to the best possible start after they beat Darlington 3-1 on the opening day.

Guiseley players celebrate against King's Lynn Town on Saturday. Picture: Alex Daniel.

Farsley coach, Adam Lakeland is hoping for another good result, despite the odds being against Celtic.

He said: “Every game’s going to be tough for us whether its here or away,

“They (York) are a big club, with a big ground and probably a lot of supporters there.

“Nobody will expect us to go there and do anything I guess, but we’ll recover, get organised and put a plan in place to try get a good result.”

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2008 when the Minstermen were 4-1 winners.

Elsewhere, Guiseley travel to Bradford Park Avenue tonight for their second league game of the season.

The West Yorkshire rivals play each other for the first time since New Year’s Day, when Guiseley ran out 2-1 winners at the Horsfall Stadium.

The two sides got off to very different starts to the season, Guiseley ran out 3-0 winners against King’s Lynn Town whereas Park Avenue were on the end of a 5-0 thrashing against Curzon Ashton.

Guiseley will be looking to back their win up with another three points while Bradford will look to right some wrongs following their poor start.