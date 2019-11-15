Farsley Celtic boss Adam Lakeland expecting a physical test from Boston United

Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland.

Sixth-placed Farsley come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Gloucester City in the National League North last week while Boston lost 2-1 to Spennymoor Town in their last outing.

An excellent run of form in September saw Farsley shoot up the league but with no win in three league matches Lakeland’s side are looking to get back to winning ways.

He said: “If you can put a run of wins together in this league as we found out ourselves in September it can propel you into the top end in the division.

Jordan Thewlis is Boston United's danger man up front.

“Boston are an experienced team who are very strong, physical and good from set-plays who have a good attacking line, Dominic Knowles is a proven goalscorer and Jordan Thewlis is a very good player on his day.

“We’ve already had many challenging games and managed to accumulate a good number of points in those games and hopefully we can keep putting points on the board.”

Farsley sit in the play-off positions while their opponents are 11th in the table, however the two sides are only separated by four points.

Lakeland added: “It’s just about us trying to implement our style onto them and if we can do that I’m sure we’ll give them a good game.”

A win could open a five-point gap between Farsley and the teams outside the play-offs if results go their way but Lakeland is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“I think we’ve got to be realistic,” he said. “Our aim is to stay in the division and that’s still got to be our aim, we may be in the play-offs but we are a very small club in this division, if we can be up there in the final quarter of the season it’s fantastic but for now we’ve got to regain our focus and look to keep putting points on the board.”

The contest tomorrow is one of three matches for Farsley in consecutive weeks against teams who are chasing a play-off place, with matches against Hereford and Brackley next up.

Lakeland said: “We’ve got a really tricky run of games and they’re all difficult but people generally say it’s what you do in December and January that determines where you finish.”

Celtic go into the game with a fully fit squad with no fresh injury concerns to worry about.

Boston top scorer Thewlis has already scored 11 goals this season including a hat-trick in Boston’s last league victory against AFC Telford on the November 2.

A Boston win could put them in the play-off zone, and with games against relegation-threatened Curzon Ashton and Blyth Spartans coming up, tomorrow’s visitors could cement themselves in the promotion picture.