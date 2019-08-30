Farsley Celtic boss Adam Lakeland expecting backlash at Altrincham

BEWARE the rocked Robins.

That is the message from Farsley Celtic manager Adam Lakeland as he prepares his side for tomorrow’s trip across the Pennines to face Altrincham, who are still smarting from Bank Holiday Monday’s 5-0 drubbing at Boston United.

Guiseley striker Aaron Martin.

Alty’s display was described as a humiliating and unacceptable one by manager Phil Parkinson, who suffered the heaviest defeat of his reign, and Celtic are preparing for the backlash at Moss Road tomorrow.

As it stands, 10th-placed Farsley sit eight places and four points above the Robins, with Lakeland’s side also heading into tomorrow’s game on the back of a holiday defeat after a 2-1 home reverse to King’s Lynn.

Danny Ellis could return for the game, with Nathan Turner and brother Lewis still a way from a first-team return.

Lakeland said: “It is going to be a tough game and they have got good players.

Guiseley joint manager Marcus Bignot.

“They obviously won the division we were in last year and got to the play-offs and have got great individuals and a very good manager and they are probably having their first real rough spell since he has been there.

“Losing any game five-nil generally gets a reaction out of players. They will make life a lot more interesting for us.

“But every game is tough. I say it every week and (people) probably got sick to death of me saying it. Regardless of that result, it will be a tough game.”

Confidence is coursing through the veins of fifth-placed Guiseley, who cast aside last weekend’s 4-2 home loss to Alfreton with a 4-1 Monday blitzing of Blyth, with red-hot striker Aaron Martin taking his season’s haul to 10 goals, with the marksman currently being the top scorer in the country.

Aaron Martin scores for Guiseley past Alfreton Town goalkeeper Jack Atkinson. Picture: Steve Riding.

The result in the north-east has set the Lions up nicely for back-to-back home games with Curzon and York City at Nethermoor.

The first takes places against mid-table Curzon tomorrow and while an eagerly-anticipated high-profile fixture against the Minstermen is an attractive one on the immediate horizon, Guiseley are focusing on the here and now and adhering to the good habits which have served them well in an impressive start to the campaign.

Co-manager Marcus Bignot said: “We can reflect on the first seven games and the two games which stick out for us from a learning curve are probably Southport away and Alfreton at home.

“But, when we play at our physical maximum and get to our intensity, we produce our football. It is a bit of a cliché, but the harder we work without the football, the more time we will get on the ball.

“We never worked hard enough off the ball against Alfreton and therefore we never spent enough time on it.

“But it is also your work rate on the ball as well. We demand a work rate on the ball to give that player on the ball options to try and find that spare player.

“Even on the ball, there is a work ethic to it and they bring that on the ball to off it.

“Doing that, we can get positive results in this league.

“We look like a team that can score goals not just through Aaron but, in all areas, we look dangerous, we press so high with an intensity that the front two set and we look like we can win the ball off teams because of our physical make-up. We are mobile, quick, so we are able to play at high intensity.”

The Lions will be without George Cantrill for the final game of his suspension but the midfielder will be available for the York fixture.

Will Thornton (broken jaw) is also set to be missing.

Bradford Park Avenue host AFC Telford tomorrow.