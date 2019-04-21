Farsley Celtic aiming to get back to winning ways at Whitby Town

FARSLEY CELTIC will be looking to increase their lead at the top of the Evo-Stik League Premier Division when they travel to the Yorkshire coast to take on Whitby Town tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

The Celts currently lead the way by two points from second-placed Warrington Town and three points from third-placed South Shields and will be anxious to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hyde United at Throstle Nest yesterday.

Farsley took the lead through Nathan Cartman before Dominic Smalley hit back immediately for the visitors, and Hyde’s defence stood strong to snatch a point.

“I can’t really fault the effort of the players today,” said Celtic boss Adam Lakeland after Saturday’s match. “It was a difficult day, very, very hot, and tough for both sets of players physically. When the opposition come and play behind the ball as they did it makes it even harder to play through the lines and get on the half turn.

“My only disappointment is the goal we conceded, it was a really soft goal. It’s come from a throw-in on the halfway line and we shouldn’t allow them to get in that easily.”

In the Evo-Stik East Division, second-placed Pontefract Collieries eased to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield FC yesterday, thanks to goals from Gavin Rothery, Michael Dunn and Vaughan Redford. Pontefract could secure second place with victory at Ossett United tomorrow afternoon.

Third-placed Brighouse Town enjoyed an excellent 4-0 win over Carlton Town. Aaron Martin netted a brace and the other goals came from Thomas Robinson and Thomas Haigh. Town play at Spalding United tomorrow.

Fourth-placed Ossett United lost 3-2 at Belper Town, despite twice leading through goals from Adam Priestley and Adam Monkhouse.

Tadcaster Albion kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 home win over Gresley.

Aiden Savory and Willaim Annan scored the Albion goals. Tadcaster play at Pickering Town tomorrow afternoon.

The Pikes drew 1-1 at Wisbech Town thanks to a late equaliser from Matthew Turnbull while Frickley Athletic lost 2-0 at Loughborough Dynamo. Frickley host Stocksbridge tomorrow.