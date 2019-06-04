Every club linked with a takeover bid and an update on their current situations Some big of the biggest names in English football feature on our comprehensive list of clubs who have been linked with fresh ownership. Scroll down and click through the pages to see every club on the list. 1. Newcastle United Controversial Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (pictured, left) is rumoured to be considering a 350 million bid from the Sheikh Khaled-fronted Bin Zayed Group. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Sunderland Sunderland owner Stewart Donald (pictured) bought the North East club last summer but is already reportedly seeking fresh investment and could sell his majority stake to businessman Mark Campbell. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Leeds United According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the club is not for sale despite further reports suggesting that Nasser Al-Khelaifi's Qatar Sports Investment are trying to purchase the club. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Aston Villa Al-Khelaifi has previously been linked with a takeover of Midlands club Aston Villa which is currently owned by Tony Xia (pictured) and Nassef Sawiris. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4