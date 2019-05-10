Every Championship side ranked by how much cash they splashed on their record signing
The summer transfer window is rapidly approaching, and a number of sides will be looking to smash their transfer record in the coming months.
Here's every Championship side ranked by the value of their record signing...
1. Rotherham - 540k
Jon Taylor (2016/17)
Getty
2. Millwall - 990k
Ryan Leonard (2018/19)
Getty
3. Preston North End - 2m
Neil Mellor (2006/07)
Getty
4. Brentford - 2.6m
Sergi Canos (2016/17)
Getty
View more