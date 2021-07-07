Gareth Southgate's side went 1-0 down after Damsgaard scored for Denmark in the 30th minute.

Saka helped England equalise with a low cross into the six-yard box, which resulted in an own goal by Kjaer.

No goals were scored in the second half and the match went into extra time.

Raheem Sterling was tripped in the box by Maehle and England awarded a penalty, with Harry Kane making it 2-1 in the 103rd minute.

England will now play Italy in the Euros final on Sunday, July 11.

Photos in Leeds taken at the Left Bank Community Centre, in Cardigan Road, Burley, by Guzelian Photography.

Wembley photos taken by the Press Association.

1. The match begins.. Fans rue a missed chance for England against Denmark in the semi finals of Euro 2020 as they watch on a large screen at at the Left Bank community centre. Photo: Guzelian

2. Missed chance Fans rue a missed chance for England against Denmark in the semi finals of Euro 2020 as they watch on a large screen at at the Left Bank community centre. Photo: Guzelian

3. 1 - 0 down Fans watch England go 1-0 down against Denmark. Photo: Guzelian

4. England GOAL Fans celebrate England's first half equaliser Photo: Guzelian