Their preparation has been far from ideal, however, following an altercation between Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling.

Gareth Southgate has already taken decisive action dropping Sterling for the Montenegro fixture which takes place later this week, and the England manager will be hoping that his side can react to the controversy with a victory, preferably a convincing one, over Montenegro who sit in fourth place in Group A.

The Three Lions will seal their place at Euro 2020 if they beat Montenegro or if Kosovo lose to the Czech Republic.

Gareth Southgate's England face Montenegro on Thursday night (Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should Southgate's men lose to Montenegro they will have a second bite of the cherry when they face Kosovo this weekend in Pristina.

When and where can I watch England v Montenegro?

England take on Montenegro at 7.45pm on Thursday 14 November at Wembley Stadium.

The game will be available to watch on ITV1 with coverage from 7pm onwards. The game can be streamed online at the ITV Hub and app.

What has Southgate said ahead of the fixture?

England manager Gareth Southgate insisted that England must not take their place at Euro 2020 for granted.

"We can't have the arrogance that maybe we've had over the years - that we have a right to be in those latter stages," he said. "As a team and as a group of staff, we have to earn it."

"We've got to now raise the bar for the next decades to make sure they are more successful than the previous ones."

England squad in full

The fixture will be England men's 1000th international fixture with players set to wear shirts embroidered with their own legacy number.

They are listed below in the order of those numbers (uncapped players do not yet have a number):

#1170 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool); #1181 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool); #1190 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City); #1196 Ross Barkley (Chelsea)#1202 John Stones (Manchester City)#1204 Fabian Delph (Everton)#1207 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)#1213 Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur); #1215 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United); #1216 Tom Heaton (Aston Villa); #1222 Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid); #1223 Harry Maguire (Manchester United); #1224 Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur); #1225 Jordan Pickford (Everton); #1227 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea); #1228 Joe Gomez (Liverpool); #1233 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool); #1234 Nick Pope (Burnley); #1235 Ben Chilwell (Leicester City); #1236 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund); #1239 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth); #1241 Declan Rice (West Ham United); #1242 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea); #1243 Mason Mount (Chelsea); #1244 Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa); James Maddison (Leciester City); Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

Team news

Jadon Sancho will likely cover for Raheem Sterling as the Man City midfielder serves his one-match ban.

Ross Barkley will also miss out due to injury, but is yet to be replaced by Southgate.

Raheem Sterling latest

According to the i Newspaper’s Sam Cunningham “Tempers between Sterling and Gomez flared when the Liverpool defender arrived in the England team's canteen at St George's Park on Monday.”

Cunningham broke down the nature of the encounter, stating: “Sterling is said to have reacted angrily to what those nearby considered a light-hearted joke made by Gomez as he greeted the City forward.

“While Sterling did appear to make a grab for Gomez's throat, one England source made clear there was not much to the altercation and that it was quickly broken up by the rest of the players present.”

Odds

England: 1-16

Montengro: 28-1