Eight-year-old Liverpool fan's letter offering to sign for Jurgen Klopp is mistakenly sent to Leeds solicitor

An eight-year-old boy has been put in touch with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thanks to the intervention of a Leeds lawyer.

Ahad Khurshid mailed Klopp from his home in Peterborough offering to play for the Premier League club and asking for a contract.

But the letter ended up being delivered to the offices of Leeds law firm Chadwick Lawrence after the young fan accidentally used an old envelope with the company's address on it.

The missive fell into the hands of commercial litigation solicitor and Huddersfield Town fan Dan Hirst - who decided to take up the eight-year-old's case.

Dan forwarded the letter to Anfield, adding in his own message of support for Ahad.

The letter read:

"Dear Mr Klopp

Please find enclosed a letter mistakenly delivered to our offices in relation to a potential new signing.

"It would seem that the letter has been delivered here because it was written partially on the back of one of our envelopes.

"You will note that the writer has said that he is willing to sign a contract and that he would like to play at Anfield. For convenience, the writer has asked if you could bring the contract to his home.

"We appreciate that you will have a busy schedule and that you may prefer to forward his contract through the post.

"To provide you with some assistance, we have carried out some investigations and we are please to confirm that we have managed to trace your new star.

"We look forward to reading the exciting news of Ahad's signing on the back pages."

The kind gesture delighted Ahad's parents - whose recent house purchase during their move from Surrey to Peterborough had been handled by the firm.

His mother Nabeela responded to Dan to thank him.

" Ahad has had a rather tough time recently - when we moved he had to leave his schoolfriends and his home behind. The move has been extremely challenging for him. He is such a big fan of Liverpool FC and Mo Salah.

"Ahad has found a lot of comfort in watching his favourite club play on TV and he watches almost every day the documentary 'Mo Salah: The Football Fairytale'."

Dan added:

"We were impressed by the initiative, ambition and determination shown when we first read Ahad’s letter. Judging by the reaction on social media – it has had that effect on a lot of people.

" If he doesn’t manage to get a contract with Liverpool then I am sure he would make a great lawyer and we would offer him a job when he is older. Receiving Ahad’s letter allowed us the chance to help a young boy chase his dreams."