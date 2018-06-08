Delph hails perfect England send-off and admits: "I miss Elland Road like you wouldn't believe"

Fabian Delph admitted to missing Elland Road “like you wouldn’t believe” after England produced what he called the “perfect send-off” at Leeds United’s stadium last night.

A 2-0 win over Costa Rica completed England’s preparation for the World Cup as the national team turned out in Leeds for the first time since 2002.

Danny Welbeck of England celebrates with team mate Fabian Delph of England after scoring his sides second goal during the International Friendly match between England and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Delph, the Manchester City midfielder who began his career at Elland Road, completed 90 minutes and produced a dominant performance to push his claim for involvement in England’s first group game against Tunisia on June 18.

The 28-year-old last appeared at Elland Road during a loan spell from Aston Villa in 2012 and returned to the ground last night almost nine years after he left United to join Villa on a permanent basis.

England coach Gareth Southgate was behind the decision to stage the squad’s final pre-World Cup friendly outside of Wembley and their visit to Elland Road attracted a capacity crowd of more than 36,000.

“It’s where it all started for me so to come back and put on the England shirt in front of my home fans, it’s a dream come true,” Delph said.

“I think they (Southgate and the Football Association) chose the right spot. Leeds fans traditionally come out in their numbers. I thought the atmosphere was electric, a lot different to Wembley. I’d like to play here every week to be honest.

“I miss it like you wouldn’t believe. It was emotional and a moment I’ll never forget. I played here in League One and for the home games we used to get 27,000 week in, week out. It was phenomenal. I never forgot was it was like but this was a reminder of how good these fans are.”

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck earned England a convincing victory over Costa Rica, extending their unbeaten run under Southgate to 10 matches.

Delph, who is likely to be named on the bench for the Group G opener against Tunisia, is preparing for his first World Cup 11 years after emerging from Leeds’ academy to make his professional debut. He made Southgate's 23-man squad after helping Manchester City to the Premier League title and the League Cup this season.

“Again, it’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve had a great season at City, managed to win a couple of trophies, and it’s been a learning year as well because I played out of position. To finish the season off with making the World Cup squad is fantastic.

“I’m really confident. I’ve said many times that the energy and the feeling we have at Man City is pretty much identical to what we’ve got here. It’s like home from home, it’s very positive and very relaxed with a lot of confidence.”

Delph, whose wife is due to give birth to their third child during the World Cup, was presented with a personalised box of tea bags by Yorkshire Tea earlier this week having joked that he would be packing a supply for the trip to Russia.

“That’s going next to the Premier League medal,” he joked. “I was absolutely delighted to get the Delph’s tea bags.

“We’re expecting my third child so I’ve got one eye on that. It’s not a distraction but family comes first and hopefully I can get back for that. Hopefully the FA can put a plane on for me!”