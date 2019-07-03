Deliveroo to become official sponsor of Leeds United training gear for new season

Fast food delivery service Deliveroo will become the official sponsor for Leeds United Football Club's training gear for the forthcoming season.

The new agreement follows a successful and innovative first year working together and will see the Deliveroo logo featured on all first-team player and coaching staff training wear throughout the 2019/2020 campaign.

The logo will also feature on the match kits for the club’s high profile pre-season tour to Australia, featuring on both sleeves of the player shirts during the fixtures against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The on-going partnership with Leeds United is Deliveroo’s first sponsorship within the football industry.

It follows a collaboration last season where the two parties worked together to help change how pre-match hospitality could be delivered at football stadiums.

The first of its kind arrangement allowed fans to order food directly to Elland Road. Supporters in the Bremner Suite are able to enjoy ‘Food Freedom’ by ordering their favourite takeaway food which can then be consumed within the comfort of the suite ahead of every game. In addition, every fan that purchases a match ticket in the Bremner Suite automatically receives a £20 credit into their Deliveroo account.

Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United, said: “We are delighted that we have extended and expanded our partnership with Deliveroo. Deliveroo are one of the most disruptive and innovative brands within their sector and we are proud to be working alongside them to help grow their brand within Yorkshire and across the UK.”

Justin Landsberger, commercial diirector at Deliveroo, added: “Extending our partnership with Leeds United makes perfect sense, we enjoy an excellent relationship with the club and we love the region, Yorkshire is an area that Deliveroo is rapidly growing in.

"We believe that Leeds United are one of the biggest sleeping giants in English football and we look forward to finding new fun and innovative ways to engage with the club's incredibly strong fan base.”