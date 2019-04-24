Cups round-up: Leeds City Rovers seek final solace after last week’s last-two loss

LEEDS City Rovers will look to bounce back from defeat in one cup final with victory in another in Friday night’s West Riding FA County Sunday Cup final against Shepherds Arms at Fleet Lane (kick-off 7.30pm).

Rovers have already been crowned champions of the Wharfedale Triangle League with a 100 per cent record with two games left but suffered defeat for the first time this season through a 2-0 loss in last Thursday’s Leeds & District FA Sunday Senior Cup semi-final against Hope Inn Whites.

Goals from Stephen Mallory and Stephen Crawford ensured that the Leeds Combination League champions took their place in last night’s final against Main Line Social at Throstle Nest.

True Brit took the Leeds FA Sunday District Cup the previous week with a 1-0 win against Acorn.

Now the County Sunday Cup will be decided in two days’ time with Rovers facing another all-conquering side in Wakefield Sunday League outfit Shepherds Arms who have also been crowned league champions with a 100 per cent record with two games to play.

Arms – who have also won the Wakefield League League Cup – then take in the Landlords Trophy final on Sunday against Fryston AFC (10.30am at Nostell MW).

Tomorrow night sees Leeds Combination League Division Two promotion winners Sheepscar bid for glory in the final of the County Sunday Trophy against Heavy Woollen League leaders Linthwaite, also at Fleet Lane (7.30pm).

Linthwaite lead Mirfield Town on goals difference in the league with both teams having one game left.

Bar a goal-difference swing miracle, fourth-placed FC Walkers Hounds saw their Heavy Woollen League title bid ended with Sunday’s 3-2 loss at home to Clifton Rangers who are now third but have played all their games.

In the Wakefield Sunday League, Premiership Two’s second-placed side, Rocking Horse, defeated third-placed Rock Inn 3-2 to move two points behind leaders Old Bank, with Rocking Horse having three matches in hand on the table toppers. In Championship One, Crofton Colts regained top spot with a 3-1 victory away to AFC Viaduct.