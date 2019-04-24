Cups/Leagues round-up: Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves lift Leeds & District FA District Cup for third time in four years

HOLDERS BEESTON ST Anthony’s Reserves scooped the Leeds & District FA District Cup for the third time in the last four years with a 2-1 success against Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves.

Goals from Jake Topp and Sam Morrell put Saints 2-0 up before former Beeston striker Connor Charlton hit back after the break. Beeston then saw Kristen Williams sent off for a second yellow card but Saints held on.

Jake Topp opened the scoring for Beeston St Anthony's Reserves' 2-1 Leeds & District FA Cup final win over Whitkirk. PIC: Steve Riding

Yorkshire Amateur League side Wortley booked their place in tonight’s West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy final at Fleet Lane (7.30pm) with a 3-1 success against Linthwaite Athletic. A Joe Hudson brace and Joe Cryer strike put Wortley firmly in control before Ernest Boafo bagged a Linthwaite consolation.

Wakefield League champions Crackenedge sealed their place in the final with Thursday’s 2-1 win against Malt Shovel (Selby) thanks to a goal each from Matthew Bolton and Jordan Ledgard.

The final of the County Challenge Cup – between Carlton Athletic and Huddersfield Amateur – will take place next Wednesday evening.

Wibsey boosted their hopes of staying up in the Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division with a 4-3 win at already-relegated bottom side Stanningley Old Boys in their final game. Champions Farsley Celtic Juniors remain unbeaten after a 2-0 win at sixth-placed Alwoodley while Stanley moved fifth by beating seventh-placed visitors Horsforth St Margaret’s 3-1. Championship title chasers Wortley won 8-0 at St Bedes on Saturday thanks to hat-tricks from Matthew Dalton and Joseph Hudson plus a Ryan Sharrocks brace.

Wakefield League champions Crackenedge made it 15 wins out of 15 as third-bottom visitors Durkar were beaten 4-1 as Timothy Clarke, Scott Lightowler, Dominic Simpson and Adam Williams all struck.

Saturday’s only scheduled game in the West Riding County Amateur League – between title-chasing Littletown and visiting Route One Rovers – had to be postponed at the last minute because of an underground waste drain collapsing at Beck Lane.

Route One booked their place in the final of the Premier Division Cup with last Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Ryburn United in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final will take place tonight between Littletown and Lower Hopton at Liversedge (7.30pm).