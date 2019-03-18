Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United favourite linked with Norwich move, Leeds United handed transfer blow There's just a handful of matches before the end of the season and the opening of the summer transfer window and the rumours are flying already. Here's all the latest transfer speculation from around the Championship... 1. Dean Henderson Norwich City are reportedly ready for move for Manchester United's on-loan goalkeeper, currently at Sheffield United, if they are promoted to the Prem. (Birmingham Live) jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Tyrone Mings The Bournemouth defender is reportedly wanted on a permanent deal by both loan club Aston Villa and Southampton. (Mirror) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Daniel James Leeds United have been handed a transfer blow as it looks like James could be close to signing a new deal at Swansea City, as he revealed negotiations are taking place at the Liberty Stadium. (Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Callum O'Dowda The Bristol City man has been linked with a move to Leeds United and whatever happens with Daniel James at Swansea could affect the Robins' chances of keeping hold of O'Dowda. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2