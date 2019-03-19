Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United striker in talks over future, Derby County man wanted in Premier League Speculation over the future of a number of second tier players has already begun as we approach the summer transfer window. Here's all the latest transfer rumours from the Championship... 1. Mason Mount Derby County will not keep hold of Chelsea loanee Mason Mount beyond the end of the season as Bournemouth look to swoop for the 20-year-old. (Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Middlesbrough Liverpool, Newcastle and Rennes are said to be chasing Boro starlet Bilal Brahimi. (TeamTalk) jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Caleb Ekuban The Leeds man has opened up on his future and says he is unsure whether he wants to stay at loan club Trabzonspor. (Reports in Turkey) jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Jack Grealish The Villa man has been in form and the transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League have started up again - Talksport say he's wanted by Spurs, who failed to land him in the summer. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2