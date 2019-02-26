Here’s all the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has rubbished claims that he will sell the club if they are not promoted to the Premier League this season. A report in the Daily Mail claimed that the Italian owner would consider selling because he had gone ‘all in’ on securing promotion. (Leeds Live)

Middlesbrough and Hull City have reportedly joined the race for the signature of 20-year-old Hartlepool United midfielder Josh Hawkes. Sheffield United, Newcastle United and Burnley have also been linked with Hawkes. (TEAMtalk)

Former Sheffield United defender Kieran Wallace has signed a new deal with Burton Albion until the end of the 2019/2020 season. The 24-year-old’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign. (Various)

Bristol City are said to have a deal in place to sign Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer on a permanent contract. The summer move would see the attacking midfielder commit to a £4million move away from his parent club. (Sun)

QPR defender Niko Hämäläinen, 21, has joined Los Angeles FC on loan. (Club website)