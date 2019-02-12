Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship…

Leeds United look set to miss out on transfer target Mimoun Mahi, who plays for Groningen. The Morocco international is closing in on a move to FC Zurich, according to Football Oranje.

Championship rumours

Meanwhile, speculation over Jack Clarke’s future continues as the Mirror report he is now a target for Liverpool and Manchester United.

Derby manager Frank Lampard says the Rams are close to signing former Celtic man Efe Ambrose. The free agent left Hibernian after triggering a clause in his contract and is training with Derby. (Hull Daily Mail)

Hull City could lose captain Markus Henriksen by the end of the campaign as Newcastle plot a swoop for the Norwegian. (VG)

Norwich could struggle to keep Ben Godfrey this summer, with the Sunday Mirror reporting that scouts from Arsenal and Manchester United watched him in action at the weekend.

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined MLS outfit Minnesota United on loan until next January. (Various)

QPR have taken Billy Garton Jr on trial as he looks to find a way into English football. (West London Sport)

Birmingham City boss Gary Monk wants to get his summer transfer business done early by signing Hearts duo Arnaud Dkoum and Steven Naismith on pre-contract agreements. (Birmingham Live)