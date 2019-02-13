Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United could face a fight to keep Marcelo Bielsa as Everton consider a bid for the Argentine as a replacement for Marco Silva. (Sunday Mirror)

Championship rumours

Whites man Pontus Jansson says Bielsa’s team are confident that it is their year and that they are better equipped in the race for promotion than in recent seasons. (Various)

Norwich manager Daniel Farke is reportedly in talks over a new deal in a bid to end speculation over his future at Carrow Road. He is expected to sign a new two and a half year deal as his current deal expires in June. (Mirror)

Derby County appear to have signed ex-Celtic defender Efe Ambrose after the 30-year-old told SCORENigeria that he has signed a short-term deal with the club until the end of the season. (DerbyTelegraph)

Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden has revealed he was a transfer target for Aston Villa in January but Rafa Benitez wouldn’t let the 23-year-old leave without finding a replacement first. (Birmingham Mail)

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos has all but ruled out signing trio Nahki Wells, Geoff Cameron and Tomer Hemed on permanent deals. (London Football News)

James Bree is hoping his loan spell at Ipswich Town will prepare him for his return to parent club Aston Villa this summer.