Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United and West Brom target does not want move, Middlesbrough in line to land Sunderland man, Swansea and Rotherham United in race for striker 

Here’s all the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United and West Brom target Jake Hastie insists that he wants to stay with SPL club Motherwell despite interest from the two Championship clubs.

The 19-year-old midfielder has impressed since breaking through with the first team this season and is said to have been watched by scouts from England. (Daily Record)

Middlesbrough are set to sign Morten Spencer from Sunderland after he terminated his contract with the Black Cats, according to TV2 in Norway.

The teenage winger has also been linked with Manchester City. (TV2)

Swansea City and Rotherham United are reportedly in a race for the services of Ayr United striker Lawrence Shackland. (Sun)

QPR have extended Billy Garton’s trial at Loftus Road, while Niko Hamalainen is expected to leave the club after a pre-season trial with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC. (West London Sport)

Aston Villa have been on a scouting mission in Europe this week, with representatives from the club reportedly keeping an eye on Liverpool loan man Taiwo Awoniyi, who is on loan at Belgian club Mouscron. (Birmingham Mail)

Steven Naismith says he faces the “toughest decision of his career” as he decides on where he future lies. The Norwich City man is on loan at Hearts and must decide whether to stay with the Scottish club at the end of his contract or move to the MLS. (The National)

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have joined Celtic in stepping up their interest in Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon. (Daily Express)

The SPL champions have also been linked with Birmingham City’s highly-rated forward Che Adams. (Birmingham Mail)