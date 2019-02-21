Here’s all the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Hull City are the latest club to have reportedly joined the race to sign in-demand Motherwell man Jake Hastie. The Tigers join Leeds United and Sunderland in taking a look at the teenager winger, who has been in impressive form lately. (Scottish Sun)

Championship rumours

Leeds United could be the focus of a new tv documentary focusing on the ‘spygate’ scandal. The Daily Mail report that Leeds-based film company The City Talking have had access to the club this season and could bag a deal to produce a doc on the scandal. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United’s captain Billy Sharp is on the brink of agreeing a new two and half year deal with the club, which would effectively tie him to the Bramall Lane club until the end of the season. (The Telegraph)

Ipswich Town loan man Will Keane says he wants to leave parent club Hull City. The striker has found some form with the Championship strugglers, where he is on loan until the end of the campaign. (Birmingham Live)

Bolton Wanderers are looking to bring former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers star Marvin Emnes on trial as the Dutchman looks for a new club after being released by MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps. (The Bolton News)

West Brom have revealed that Newcastle United must pay £16million if they want to sign Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal at the end of the season. (Birmingham Live)

Reading manager Jose Gomes says it is unlikely he will bring any free agents to the club before the end of the season. (Football.London)

Blackburn are in contract talks to tie down a number of promising youngsters including Joe Rankin-Costello, John Buckley and Dan Butterworth. (Lancashire Telegraph)