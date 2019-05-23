Championship rumours: Spurs ready £10m raid for Leeds United ace, Sheffield United reignite interest in Birmingham star, Stoke City hone in on Wigan man

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

The odds of ex-Fulham boss Slavia Jokanovic becoming Middlesbrough's new manager have tumbled, and he appears to be sitting closely behind Jonathan Woodgate in the race to the hot-seat. (Teeside Live)

New Brighton boss Graham Potter is planning to make Chelsea's Reece James - who shone in the Championship last season - his first transfer of the summer, and will look to secure the defender on a loan deal. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur could land Leeds United midfielder Jack Clarke for £10m this summer, with the 18-year-old thought to be a key target for the Champions League finalists. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United are said to have renewed their interest in signing Birmingham City midfielder Jota, as Chris Wilder looks to add more creativity to his squad. (Sheffield Star)

Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Wigan Athletic ace Nick Powell are said to have ended, due to the Owls reportedly baulking at the player's wage demands. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke City are now believed to be the frontrunners to sign the former Manchester United man, who will be available as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract. (The Sun)

Preston North End target Luca Connell has revealed he's eager to sort his future out quickly, as the Irish starlet looks to move away from Bolton following their relegation League One. (Lancs Live)

Wigan Athletic and Leeds are both said to be targeting Portsmouth striker Jamal Lowe, who scored 17 goals and made eight assists in the 2018/19 campaign. (Sky Sports)