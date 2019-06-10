Championship rumours: Premier League midfielder would 'jump at the chance' to join Leeds United, Marcelo Bielsa keen on defender, Whites' loan move hopes boosted

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United have reportedly made a move for Liverpool man Ryan Kent, who spent last season on loan at Rangers and is wanted back at Ibrox and also by Aston Villa. (HITC)

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole this summer but his wages are proving an issue for Steve Bruce. (Shields Gazette)

Leeds United legend Danny Mills says Wolves' Helder Costa would 'jump at the chance' to move to Elland Road. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly signed defender Julian Bomer, who has told media outlets in Germany that he has always wanted to move to England. The Owls are also said to have completed a deal for former Brentford defender Moses Odubajo. (The Star)

Bristol City and Barnsley have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, after Scottish champions Celtic reportedly cooled their interest. (Scottish Sun)

Liverpool have set their asking price for Harry Wilson, who impressed on loan with Derby County last season - and it's a hefty £21million price tag. (Mirror)

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Brentford's Said Benrahma. (L'Equipe)

Derby County and Fulham are in the hunt to sign ex-Hull City man Todd Kane this summer after he was released by Chelsea. (Bristol Live)

Leeds United are keen to sign Brighton's Ben White on loan next season. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Wigan are believe to have had an offer for Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe - as have Millwall. (London News Online)

Stoke have set their price for goalkeeper Jack Butland - they want a hefty £23million for the England international. (Sun)