Championship rumours: Premier League giants launch £10million bid for Leeds United starlet, Bielsa in crunch talks over future

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Portsmouth have ruled out a move for Bristol City striker Mo Eisa. (Bristol Live)

Championship rumours

Fulham are preparing for a number of moves for Aleksander Mitrovic and have lined up Dwight Gayle as his replacement if he leaves. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched a £10million bid for Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke. (Daily Mail)

Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly 80 per cent certain to be leading Leeds next season after crunch talks with club officials. (Mirror)

Cardiff, Leeds and Wigan are reportedly in a battle for £2million Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe. (Mirror)

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks is wanted by promoted duo Norwich City and Sheffield United. (Mirror)

Wigan duo Callam McManaman and Darron Gibson are both free agents after being released by the club. (Various)

Lee Johnson has committed his future to Bristol City after signing a new deal with the club.

Aston Villa are in the race to sign Luton Town's James Justin. Stoke and Leicester also want to sign Justin. (Mail)