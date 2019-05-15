Championship rumours: Leeds urge starlet to spurn Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool ready Bristol City raid, Nottingham Forest flop set for Serie A switch

Have your say

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship…

Middlesbrough are said to be keen on ADO Den Haag's rapid winger Sheraldo Becker, who has been in sensational form in the Dutch top tier this season, registering ten assists. (Teeside Live)

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are likely to challenge Aston Villa in their pursuit of Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly, who is an England U21 international. (Bristol Live)

Sheffield Wednesday’s out of contract defender Daniel Pudil has revealed he’s close to joining a new club, via his Instagram story. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United have urged Swansea City winger to stall his move to Manchester United, until it's confirmed whether the Whites have achieved promotion or not. (Football Insider)

Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton has claimed he’s open to joining Wigan Athletic on a permanent deal, after impressing on loan at the DW Stadium for the past two seasons. (HITC)

Nottingham Forest flop Panagiotis Tachtsidis is set to join Italian side Lecce on a permanent basis, after helping them achieve promotion to Serie A during a loan spell this season. (Nottingham Post)

West Ham United will look to sign goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from recently relegated Cardiff City this summer, after his impressive debut Premier League campaign (Wales Online)

