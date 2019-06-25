Championship rumours: Leeds United target ‘asks to leave’ club, Athletic Bilbao ace ‘eyes Marcelo Bielsa reunion’, Derby ready £8m Steven Gerrard offer,
The start of the 2019/20 season is approaching rapidly, and clubs are starting to up their recruitment efforts in the summer transfer window.
Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...
1. Blades hone in on Reading star
Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal worth around 3 million for QPRs Luke Freeman, despite previous reports suggesting the Hoops had rejected a 4 million bid. (Football League World)
2. Derby County prepare massive offer for Gerrard
Derby County are stepping up their interest in Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, and will offer him 8 million to replace Frank Lampard should he join Chelsea. (The Scotsman)
3. Owls look to Hammers' forgotten man
Sheffield Wednesday are said to be interested in West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill, as Steve Bruce looks to freshen up his frontline ahead of the new season. (The Sun)
4. Fulham flop set for La Liga escape
Fulhams 25 million flop Andre Zambo Anguissa is believed to be a target for La Liga side Villarreal, who will look to allow the 23-year-old to reignite his career. (France Football)
