Championship rumours: Leeds United star hints at exit, PSG owners ramps up Whites interest, Aston Villa see £8 million goalkeeper bid rejected
Another day, another hefty sack of transfer stories from the English second tier.
Tuesday 04 June 2019 07:05
Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...
1. Middlesbrough enter race for Championship specialist
Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Newcastle Uniteds Dwight Gayle, who set the Championship alight with his goalscoring form on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season. (Daily Mail)
Getty
2. Aston Villa rebuffed in goalkeeper pursuit
Aston Villa are believed to have had an 8 million bid for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge turned down, with his side unwilling to let him leave on the cheap. (Daily Star)
Getty
3. Jota deal back on
However, the Villains move for Birmingham City ace Jota is still thought to be on, despite concerns that the deal had collapsed, with the delay apparently down to the player returning to Spain on holiday. (The Sun)
Getty
4. Bristol City owner provides cash injection
Bristol City look ready to splash the cash this summer, with owner Steve Lansdown ploughing 10 million into the club to help them compete in the transfer window. (Football League World)
Getty
