Championship rumours: Leeds United face competition to land defender, Sheffield Wednesday close to landing German defender, Hull City winger eyed by Turkish side

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of signing German defender Julian Borner on a free transfer, once his contract with Bundesliga 2 side Arminia Bielefield expires in the summer. (Sheffield Star)

Sheffield United are keen to re-sign Everton starlet Kieran Dowell, following a successful loan spell at Bramall Lane. (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds United face competition from Wolves and Norwich to sign Brentford defender Yoann Barbet. (L'Equipe)

Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson is set to return to the club in the summer, as Sheffield United are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal .(Gazette Live)

Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki has been linked with a move to Turkey, with Super Lig side Istanbul Başakşehir looking to land the Poland international. (Sport)

Preston aren't expected to secure Manchester City youngsters Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barke for another season at the club, as Alex Neil looks to pursue new options in the transfer window. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Aston Villa are looking to sign Rangers defender James Tavernier, and could splash £8m to land the former Newcastle United man. (Football Inside)

Coventry City defender Jordan Wills has been offered a new contract, amid interest from Bristol City and Sheffield United. (Bristol Live)