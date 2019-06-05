Championship rumours: Leeds United eye Manchester City starlet and QPR playmaker, Burnley target Boro youngster, Two sides battle for Newcastle midfield The transfer rumours are coming thick and fast, as managers up and down the country look to land some new recruits for the upcoming season. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Duo chase Newcastle United midfielder Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is said to be a target for both Preston North End and Wigan Athletic, following a fine loan spell with Accrington Stanley last season. (Lancashire Live) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Battle begins over Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Hull City are leading the race to sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews, but face competition from both Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town. (Football League World) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Ligue 1 side threaten Manchester United move for Swansea City ace Daniel James much anticipated move to Manchester United could be under threat, with Monaco looking to hijack the Swansea City ace. (Evening Standard) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Ex-Premier League defender weighs up next move Wales international Ashley Williams is said to have been offered deals from a number of clubs, both in the UK and abroad, following his release from Stoke City. (BBC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3