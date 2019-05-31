Championship rumours: Leeds United battle for powerhouse defender, Sheffield Wednesday eye ex-England ace, New contender emerges for Middlesbrough job

Here’s the latest rumours from the Championship…

Aston Villa will rival Stoke City for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, who is deemed surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium. (Irish Independent)

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta has emerged as contender for the vacant Middlesbrough head coach position, as he looks to prove his abilities as a manager next season. (HITC)

Derby County have been given a boost in their pursuit of Everton defender Matthew Pennington, as the Toffees are certain to sell the 24-year-old this summer. (Derby Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday are the latest club to take an interest in ex-England winger Stewart Downing, following the veteran midfielder’s release from Middlesbrough on Thursday. (Northern Echo)

Huddersfield Town are chasing Ipswich Town’s wonderkid defender Dylan Crowe, who is eager to remain in the Championship next season following his side’s relegation to League One. (The Sun)

Leeds United are set to battle the likes of Brighton and Stoke City for Portsmouth’s highly rated defender Matt Clarke, who was a rock at the back for the League One outfit last season. (Portsmouth News)

Queens Park Rangers are interested in Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who could well be snapped up from Livingston this summer after impressing in the Scottish Premiership last season. (Daily Record)

Manchester United look to have agreed personal terms with Swansea City starlet Daniel James, and with the deal all but completed, will look to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. (Daily Express)