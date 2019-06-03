Championship rumours: Arsenal look to hijack Leeds United deal, Whites eye Danny Rose sell-on cash, Wigan star loanee tipped for £15m move Championship rumours Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The summer transfer window is set to kick into gear in the coming weeks, as sides look to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship… Derby County are targeting Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Wigan Athletic. (Derbyshire Live) Birmingham City ace Jota could cross the city divide and join Aston Villa, with manager Dean Smith confident he can lure the midfielder to his recently promoted side. (Birmingham Live) Reading forward Mark McNulty has been linked with a move back to Coventry City, who he scored for 23 league goals for in the 2017/18 season. (Scottish Sun) Brentford are the latest side to take an interest in Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank, who could seek a move following their relegation to League One. (The 72) West Bromwich Albion are looking to beat Aston Villa to the signing of Rangers defender James Tavernier, who registered exceptional 14 goal tally last season. (Daily Mail Wigan Athletics star loanee Reece James has been tipped to leave Chelsea. Manchester United could be the frontrunners to land the defender. (Metro) Swansea Citys Daniel James will complete his highly anticipated move to Manchester United by mid-June, which could be worth as much as 20 million. (Manchester Evening News) Middlesbrough are closely monitoring Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, who excelled in the Championship last season, bagging nine goals and 12 assists. (Daily Star Nottingham Forest are poised to land Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte, with Martin ONeil hoping to sign the Crusaders forward for 2 million. (Belfast Telegraph) Arsenal are after former Leeds United target Nahitan Nandez. The Boca Juniors gem was tipped for an Elland Road move, but the Whites failed promotion attempt scuppered the deal. (Daily Star) Leeds United are in pole position for promotion next season, admits David Prutton Champions League – Liverpool’s James Milner has last laugh after overcoming Tottenham